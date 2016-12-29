Youth who threatened President & PM on Facebook further remanded

Share ! tweet







The 26-year-old youth who was arrested for allegedly issuing death threats to the President, Prime Minister and Opposition Leader on Facebook has been further remanded till tomorrow (30) by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

When the case was taken up today, the Criminal Investigations Department informed the court that further investigations were required with regard to the recording of the verbal threat.

The CID also said that the recording was uploaded to Facebook from Qatar and that several individuals from other countries had also uploaded the video on the social media website.