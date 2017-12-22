Youth arrested for impersonating candidate at O/L exam

An individual has been arrested by police while sitting for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination with a forged identity card and impersonating a student at a school in Piliyandala, police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

He was arrested during the Geography paper of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination which was held today (21).

The spokesman said that the suspect in question had pasted his picture on the National Identity Card (NIC) belonging to the student he was impersonating, laminated it and used the same card to sit for eight examination papers.

The suspect, who is around 25-year-old and a friend of the impersonated student, had sat for eight out of the nine exams in total, skipping only the Drama and the Theater exam.