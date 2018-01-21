Young couple caught with 04 kilos of Kerala ganja

The Kandy police arrested a couple transporting Kerala ganja weighing four kilos, at Talwatte on the Kandy-Tennekumbura road.

A team of policemen led by IP Thusitha Dombagamuwa stopped the vehicle the 20-year-old woman and the 28-year-old man were travelling in.

The police team comprised IP Thusitha Dombagammana, OIC vice unit, SIs A. Semasinghe and Karunatilake, PSs Bandara and Krishantha, PCs Lakshman, Dassanayake and Suresh.

Further investigations are being conducted under the directions of DIG. Mahinda Ekanayake, SSP N. M. Sisirakumara and HQI Dharmadasa.