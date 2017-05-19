Yoshitha seeks permission from HC to go overseas

The Colombo High Court will be considering Yoshitha Rajapaksa’s request to go overseas on the 23 of May.

When former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son Yoshitha Rajapaksa was released on bail after being arrested on charges of money laundering, the High Court of Colombo suspended his overseas travels.

However, Yoshitha made a request from the Court through his attorneys today to lift his overseas travel ban to go to Australia for two months seeking medical treatment, our news sources said.

When the case was called before the Colombo High Court judge , A. A. R. Heiyanthuduwa today (19), the State Attorney explained that he needed time to confer with the Attorney-General.