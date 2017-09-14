Yoshitha arrives at FCID

Son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Yoshitha Rajapaksa arrived at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) earlier today (14).

It has been reported that Yoshitha Rajapaksa was summoned to give a statement on an ongoing investigation in connection with the purchase of a land and house on Mihindu Mawatha in Mount Lavinia and another in Ratmalana.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa was summoned to the FCID on September 12, but informed the FCID that he was unable to appear before the Division due to a personal appointment.