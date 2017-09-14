Submissions on Palpita-Weeratunga case to be made on September 20

The Colombo High Court has informed the Attorney General’s Department to make submissions on September 20, for the bail application on Lalith Weeratunga and Anusha Palpita.

The attorneys representing the former Presidential Secretary Lalith Weeratunga and former TRC Director General Anusha Palpita filed a petition against the verdict delivered against them by the Colombo High Court on September 11.

The lawyers filed the petition with the Court of Appeal, seeking a court order annulling the verdict delivered by the High Court.

Weeratunga and Palpita were found guilty on September 7, and sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment in connection with the ‘Sil Cloth’ case.

The two were accused on three counts of committing a criminal misappropriation funds amounting to Rs.600 million at TRC while spending for a ‘Sil Cloth’ (fabrics used by devotees to observe sill) distribution program during the period of October 30, 2014 to January 5, 2015.