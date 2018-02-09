Written submissions filed against granting bail to Aloysius and Palisena

Written submissions were filed by the Attorney General’s Department before Fort Magistrate Court today (09) against granting bail to Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) beneficiary owner Arjun Aloysius and its Chief Executive Officer Kasun Palisena.

The decision pertaining to the issuance of bail will be issued on February 16, at 2 pm, by Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne after considering the information provided by both parties.

On February 5 they were ordered to be further remanded till February 16 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

Arjun Aloysius and Kasun Palisena remanded in connection with the Central Bank Bond issuance on February 07 filed their written submissions in court, requesting that they be released on bail.

Attorney-at-law Kalinga Indratissa appearing on behalf of the suspects requested bail as the suspects have not been charged under the Public Property Act or Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

They were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on February 04 following a complaint lodged by present Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Indrajit Coomaraswamy.