Writ petition on the Welikada Prison riot fixed for October 17th

The Appeals Court has fixed October 17 to hear the writ petition filed in the courts requesting a proper investigation into the deadly riots at the Welikada Prison five years ago that resulted in the deaths of 27 inmates.

The petition, filed by Sudesh Nandimal Silva, an inmate at the Welikada Prison during the riot, calls for the issue of an order to the Inspector General of Police and the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department for the conduct of a proper inquiry related to the killings.

The petitioner alleges that the Police has not yet undertaken an inquiry despite the complaints made with regard to the incident. The petitioner claims that these inmates were killed after the Army was summoned to control a clash that erupted with the inmates in between an operation carried out by the Special Task Force.

The petition was taken up in the Appeals Court in the presence of President of the Appeals Court Justice L.T.B. Dehideniya and Justice Shiran Gunaratne.

The deadly riot at the country’s largest and most crowded prison on November 9th, 2012 was of an enormous magnitude resulting in deaths of 27 inmates, and injuries to a prison officer and 20 prisoners.