Writ application filed by Ex-CJ et al in SC to prohibit magisterial inquiry

The Supreme Court yesterday fixed for hearing on May 15, the writ application filed by the former Chief Justice Mohan Pieris, Justice A. H. M. D. Nawaz, Judge of the Court of Appeal and two other petitioners, requesting the court to prohibit the Magisterial inquiry against Pieris and Nawaz, on a complaint by the Permanent Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

The complaint has alleged that while Pieris was Attorney General and Nawaz was Deputy Solicitor General they had given biased advice to Lanka Electricity Company Limited pertaining to a land deal.

Justice Buwaneka Aluwihare and Justice Nalin Perera refused to hear this case. Hence it was decided to list the case before a different Bench.