WPC’s Chief Govt Whip and House Leader changed

The Chief Government Whip of the Western Provincial Council Gunasiri Jayalath and the Leader of the House Sunil Jayamini have been removed from their respective posts.

The Acting Chairman of the Provincial Accounts committee Meryl Perera has also been removed from that position.

Meanwhile provincial council member Chandana Jayakody has been appointed as the new Chief Government Whip while Hector Bethmage has been appointed as the Leader of the House.

The removals and new appointments have been made by the Chief Minister of the Western Province Isura Devapriya.