WP to receive more rains

Heavy rains in the Western Province have brought the temperature down and provided much needed relief from the prevailing heat and humidity.

However, continuous downpour caused flooding at a number of places in Colombo and suburbs. Daily life in Colombo was severely affected with the city witnessing massive traffic jams with vital roads being water logged in several areas.

The situation is likely to continue as the weatherman has predicted more rains in coming weeks.

The city has received a 90.2 mm of rainfall during 24 hours ending at 8.30 am yesterday, according to the Met Department.

Prematilake said the reported rainfall in Colombo on Thursday at 11.30 am was 0.2 mm and at 2.30 pm it was 78.8mm. By 5.30pm the rainfall was at 88.9 mm.

As per the forecast for today, fairly strong winds at times up to 50 kmph could be expected over the country, especially in the western slope of the central hills and strong winds at times in the surrounding sea areas up to 60-70 kmph.