The Indian Cultural Centre, Colombo is celebrating World Music Day with a folk and semi classical vocal performance of thumri, kajri, dadra, ghazal and Hindi songs by Sarita Saaz from India, at its auditorium located at 16/2, Gregory’s Road, Colombo 7, on June 21, commencing at 6 p.m.

“Sarita Saaz is a well known classical Vocalist from India. She holds a Sangeet Prabhakar degree from Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad . She was trained by Maya Mishra and belongs to Beetiah Ghatrana. She learned folk songs from 100 years old BHIKHARI THAKUR REPOTARY, mastered in songs like poorvi, kajari, nirgun and currently working to promote Bhikhari Thakur legacy as a permanent member of BHIKHARI THAKUR REPOTARY”, Director, Indian Cultural Centre Rajashree Behera said. “All are cordially invited.”

“She has performed in several national and international programs such as Faiz Ahmad Faiz poetry, Kabir songs , Adam Gondvi songs and Bhikhari Thakur songs in Karachi and Lahore, Pakistan, Folk songs in the different programmes of Sangeet Natak Academy, Delhi, NATAYA SMAGAM in Tripura, folk songs and Gazals in SANJHI VIRASAT, Allahabad, Thumri, Dadra and folk songs in different musical and theatre festivals in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Rang Mahotsav, Delhi University, Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, and many more.”