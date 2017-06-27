World Drug Abuse day today

The National Dangerous Drugs Control Board will mark the National Commemoration of the “International Day against Drug Abuse and illicit Trafficking’ today at the BMICH from 4.45 pm to 6.00 pm under the guidance of Minister of Law & Order and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka. The Chief Guest will be Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Colombo Plan Secretary General Kinley Dorji and Chairman of the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board Professor Ravindra Fernando will address the meeting.

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which fell on June 26 is observed every year to raise awareness of drug abuse and trafficking. This day was first observed by the UN General Assembly in 1987. The global observance aims to raise awareness of the major problem related to illicit drug abuse and trafficking.

This special event, organized in line with the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, provides an opportunity to review challenges and responses to emerging illicit substance abuse and trafficking in the country. It creates a cooperated platform for all stakeholder organizations to work together towards effective control of the substance related issues.