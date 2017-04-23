World Bank, IMF assures support for Sri Lanka’s fiscal policy reforms, development

Share ! tweet







The World Bank and the International Monitory Fund have commended the progress of Sri Lanka's economic development process and assured support for the island nations fiscal policy reforms and economic growth.

The global lenders emphasized their commitment to strengthen Sri Lanka's economy during discussions held by the Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake with the representatives of those organizations on the sidelines of the 2017 Spring Meeting of the World Bank (WB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington.

Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Mitsuhiro Furusawa during a meeting with the Finance Minister emphasized that the IMF remains a committed partner for Sri Lanka through their regular policy dialogue and technical support. Also discussed were the extensive reforms to IMF surveillance activities and financing facilities in recent years to make them better tailored to individual country needs.