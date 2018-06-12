Work-to-rule likely to be called off soon

Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers Union (CEBEU) had decided against intensifying their trade union action as the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) yesterday approved CEB’s base case plan, CEBEU President Saumya Kumarawadu said

“However we have not yet called off the work-to-rule campaign because we are still negotiating certain demands, including the appointment of independent professonels to the PUCSL,” he said.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka stated that it had approved the CEB’s base case plan ‘subjected to the accommodation of already Cabinet approved “Government to Government power plants” and the “latest Government Policy”. The Base case plan is the CEB’s recommended scenario while Least Cost Long Term Generation Expansion Plan is the base case plan with several alternative scenarios.