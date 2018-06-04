Home / LATEST / Wind conditions to increase over the coming few days

17 hours ago

The existing windy condition is expected to strengthen over the country and in the sea areas around the island in next few days, from 06th June.

Prevailing showers and cloudy conditions in South-western part will continue further, according to the Meteorological Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and a few places in Ampara and Badulla districts after 2.00p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of above 75 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Light showers may occur at few places in Anuradhapura district.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected over Southern province and Monaragala, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts.

