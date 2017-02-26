Wimal’s case on 16 May

Share ! tweet







Negombo Additional Magistrate Kapila Epitawela yesterday fixed 16 May to hear the case filed against NFF MP Wimal Weerawansa, who has been charged with attempting to use an illegal passport to go overseas hearing yesterday and the Negombo Additional Magistrate ordered the Prisons Department to produce Weerawansa in Court if he was still imprisoned on that date.

The MP has been charged with possessing both a new and old passport, while having lodged a complaint to the effect that his original passport was missing and then attempting to go abroad.

The MP was arrested by the CID at the BIA when he was attempting to leave the country on 23 October 2015 following suspicions raised by the officers of the Department of Emigration and Immigration concerning his passport.

The CID and Senior State Counsel Disna Warnakula appeared for the prosecution.