Wimal utilised funds meant for housing to strengthen NFF

Share ! tweet







Housing and Construction Minister Sajith Premadasa has accused his predecessor Wimal Weerawansa, MP, of utilizing funds meant for housing programmes to strengthen his political outfit, the National Freedom Front (NFF) during the Rajapaksa administration.

Minister Premadasa was addressing a public gathering after vesting Dinujayagama model village, Sevenagala in the Moneragala district on April 25.



Hambantota District MP thanked President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe for providing the wherewithal to relaunch village reawakening movement once spearheaded by President Ranasinghe Premadasa.



Alleging that the previous administration pretended housing problem didn’t exist, Minister Premadasa said that funds were lavishly spent on image building projects. Funds available for much needed housing units had been utilized to provide strengthen the political party, provide vehicles and pay salaries of members of the party, Minister Premadasa alleged.



Minister Premadasa alleged that for want of a national policy on housing since the demise of President Premadasa the number of families without houses of their own now stood at 2.5 mn.

The LTTE assassinated President Premadasa on May Day 1993.

Minister Premadasa said that 355 model villages were now under construction countrywide in addition 25 established so far.