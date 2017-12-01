Home / Uncategorized / Wimal indicted in HC with 39 corruption charges

Wimal indicted in HC with 39 corruption charges

neo 7 hours ago Uncategorized Leave a comment 37 Views

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption yesterday filed indictment against Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa in the Colombo High Court.

 

Weerawansa has been accused of failure to explain how he accumulated assets up to about Rs. 75 million

 

The assets include property and money, far in excess of the income he had during the period January 2009 to December 31, 2014, while he was a Minister in the former government.

 

The indictment has 39 charges. Thirty two witnesses have been listed to give evidence.

 

Weerawansa is the Leader of the National Freedom Front (NFF).

About neo

Check Also

Appropriation Bill debate to be held today

The Appropriation Bill debate will be held for the 15th consecutive day at the parliament …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved