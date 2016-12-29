Wimal grilled again

Share ! tweet







UPFA Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa was summoned to the Police Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) for the second consecutive day this morning to record a statement.

He arrived at the FCID at around 10.00am today for questioning regarding allegations of misusing vehicles belonging to the Presidential Secretariat, while he was serving as the Minister of Housing and Engineering Services and also providing vehicle of the state engineering corporation to his relatives and friends.

The former minister was also summoned by the FCID yesterday (28) to give a statement regarding the aforementioned allegations, after a court order was obtained due to several no shows by the MP.