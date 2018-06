The wife of former JVP leader Rohana Wijeweera has filed a habeas corpus petition before the Appeal Court requesting to order the government to produce her husband before courts or to release him.

The petitioner, Srimathi Chithrangani Wijeweera, states that her husband, the founding leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), went missing after being arrested by the government during the insurgency in 1989.