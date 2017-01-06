Wigneswaran spreading racism

Share ! tweet







The Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU) yesterday urged President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to stop the spreading of racism by the Northern Provincial Council.

Addressing the media at party headquarters, Western Provincial Council member Nishantha Sri Warnasinghe said the behaviour of NPC Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran was an impediment to reconciliation.

He said the NPC had recently passed a proposal prohibiting transport of toddy from South to North, but the South welcomed all productions from the north, including red onion without any restrictions.

"The NPC may ban other goods and services" Warnasinghe said, noting that the present government, too, had planned mega development projects as well as factories in the north, but Wigneswaran would reject them in the future.

"We are against the provincial council system and the JHU’s stand is to curtail existing powers of the PCs vis-a-vis demands for more powers and devolution to PCs," Warnasinghe said, adding that what the NPC was doing was an eloquent argument for curtailing the powers of provincial councils.

Co-President of the JHU Ven. Hedigalle Wimalasara Thera said that if Wigneswaran went ahead with his racist project there was no point in promoting reconciliation. He said the people of the North had not been able to reap the benefits of the conclusion of the ar because of the likes of Vigneswaran.