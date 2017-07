It is said that a 38-woman in the Thambuthegama was stabbed to death by husband, our news sources said

According to the police that the murderer had attempted to commit suicide after the act by ingesting a poisonous substance.

The murder had occurred while the woman was at work on a paddy field.

The perpetrator is currently receiving treatment under Police surveillance at the Thambuthegama Hospital, and has been arrested by authorities.