Wholesale price of sugar reduced

3 hours ago

The wholesale price of a kilogram of sugar has been reduced from Rs 99 to Rs 96 effective from yesterday in the local market, according to the sugar importers’ association.

This is in line with global market prices of sugar going down, they said.

Secretary of the association, Hemaka Fernando, stated that although the government had decided to increase the excise tax on imported sugar by Rs 10 per kilogram, sugar can be provided to consumers without a price hike.

He stated that they decided not to increase the price of sugar due to the stable prices in the global market and the sufficient stocks of sugar.

