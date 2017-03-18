Whatsapp diplomacy saves SL crew: Harsha

Share ! tweet







The use of Whatsapp and connections made through American diplomats ensured the safety and release of the eight-member Sri Lankan crew of the hijacked Aris-13, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Harsha de Silva said today. The hijacked vessel and its Sri Lankan crew were released by Somali pirates on March 17 without any ransom payment.

At a media briefing soon after the release came to be confirmed, Dr. de Silva thanked diplomats of various countries, especially the US, naval officers and institutions which supported the Sri Lankan government during time of need. He said the American Embassy had helped the SL Government get in touch with Puntland President's Chief of Staff Abdinasir Sofe, who in turn had ordered the country’s navy to stop shooting at the ship and move aside to allow discussions between the pirates and the owners of the vessel.

“This is a semi-autonomous region that we have no diplomatic ties with. We were grateful to have come in contact with the President, who had authority over the navy which was shooting in the general direction of the vessel,” Dr. de Silva said. He said the Puntland Navy was not firing at the ship but at the logistical boats in the vicinity.

“We are not sure what prompted them to do so, but we are grateful for the results of the discussions we had with the President's Chief of Staff, Abdinasir Sofe,” Dr. de Silva said.

The ship and its crew were now safely on its way to Bossoa, the commercial capital of Puntland, where the crew would be treated for injuries and sent on their way..