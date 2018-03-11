Wet weather to prevail

The Department of Meteorology says due to the wavy type disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, cloudy skies and showery conditionsare expected to continue over most parts of the island.

Strong gusty winds (up to 50-60 kmph) can expect particularly over Southern province and in Mannar district. Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40-50kmph) are likely elsewhere, it said.

Heavy falls (above 100 mm) can be expected at some places particularly in Southern, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Matale and Polonnaruwa districts, the report said.

Fairly heavy falls (about 75mm) can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara district.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.