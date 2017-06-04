Wet weather to continue

The Meteorological Department predicted occasional showers to continue in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Western province. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere (particularly in Uva province) in the afternoon, the forecast said.

Fairly strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected over Matale district. The public was advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.