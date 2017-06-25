Wet weather to continue till June 27

Due to active southwest monsoonal conditions, showery weather is expected during next few days (till June 27) in the south western part of the country and the possibility of continuing rain in the Kegalle, Rathnapura and Kalutara districts is high, the Met. Department said.

Fairly strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected over Northern, North-central and Uva provinces and in the Matale and Hambantota districts, the forecast predicted.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said.

Fairly heavy showers (about 75- 100 mm) can be expected at some places, particularly in Kegalle, Rathnapura, Kalutara, Gampaha, Colombo and Kurunegala districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the Uva province and Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 pm.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity, according to the weather forecast.