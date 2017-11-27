Wet weather to continue

Cloudy conditions and showers exceeding 100 mm could be expected to prevail in Sri Lanka due to a low level atmospheric disturbance that had developed over the country, Department of Meteorology said.

A showery condition over the island and surrounding sea areas are also expected

“Showers or thunderstorms will occur at times in the most Provinces,” the Department added.

“Heavy falls (Above 100mm) is e expected at some places, particularly in the Northern, Eastern, Central and the Uva Provinces,” the Department said.

“Fairly strong gusty winds (About 50 kmph) can be expected in the Northern and Eastern Provinces,” it said.