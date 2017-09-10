Wet weather to continue

Showers or thundershowers will occur today at times in the Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy falls (above 50mm) are expected in some places, particularly in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department predicted.

Showers or thunder showers may occur in the Northern Province during the morning and fairly heavy falls (about 75-100 mm) also expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. the public should take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.