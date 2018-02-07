Home / POLITICS / West Indies to host first day-night Test against Sri Lanka

The West Indies will host their first ever day-night Test when Sri Lanka tour the Caribbean in June, cricket officials said Tuesday.

 

The final Test of the three-match series will be a day-night encounter at the Kensington Oval in Barbados starting June 23, said Sri Lanka Cricket.

 

Sri Lanka depart for the West Indies in late May and will play a three-day warm up match before the opening Test starting June 6 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

 

The second Test gets under way on June 14 at St. Lucia.

 

The West Indies have played two day-night Tests but never on home soil. Sri Lanka made their pink-ball Test debut against Pakistan last year in the United Arab Emirates.

 

Australia hosted New Zealand for the first-ever Test played under lights with a pink ball at the Adelaide Oval in November 2015.

 

Tour Itinerary: Sri Lanka’s Tour to West Indies

 

May 30 to June 1- Three-Day Game at Brian Lara Cricket Academy

 

June 6 to 10- 1st Test Match at Queen’s Park Oval

 

June 14 to 18 – 2nd Test Match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

 

June 23 to 27- 03rd Test at Match(Day / Night) Kensington Oval

