Wennappuwa ASP arrested on bribery charge

The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in charge of the Wennappuwa area in Chilaw has been arrested by officers of the Bribery Commission for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The police office in question had requested for a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the owner of an Ayurveda massage center in the Wennappuwa area in order to operate the establishment without any hindrance.

He had later agreed to reduce the sum to Rs 30,000 and was arrested while accepting that bribe on the Negombo-Divulapitiya road.

The Bribery Commission said that the further inquiries are underway and that the suspect will be produced at the Negombo Magistrate’s Court following investigations.