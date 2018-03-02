Wele Suda acquitted in drug trafficking case

The Colombo High Court acquitted and released Gampola Vidanage Samantha Kumara alias Wele Suda in a drug trafficking case, after perusing inconsistencies in the prosecution’s evidence.

High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi made this order taking into consideration the discrepancies that arose during the prosecution’s evidence regarding the quantity of heroin seized by police.

However, the order of this case would not be effective for the suspect as he was already on death row for a drug smuggling case at the Colombo High Court.

The Attorney General had filed indictments against Wele Suda for possessing and trafficking of 6.07 grams of heroin in 2010.

It was revealed when the accused was arrested by Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), the seized quantity had been recorded as 83.4 grams of heroin. However, the quantity which was referred to the Government’s Analyst had been recorded as 97.7 grams of heroin. It was further revealed during the prosecution’s evidence that police has failed to send the production items to the Magistrate’s court even after the lapse of a month.