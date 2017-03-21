Weerawansa’s bail application rejected

Share ! tweet







Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi today rejected the revision bail application filed on behalf of MP Wimal Weerawansa seeking a court order against the remand order given by Colombo Fort Magistrate over the case in which Mr. Weerawansa was accused of misusing state vehicles.

Former minister Wimal Weerawansa was arrested by the FCID on the allegation of misusing 40 state vehicles belonging to the National Engineering Corporation (NEC) and causing Rs. 90 million financial loss to the State during 2011-2014.