Former minister Wimal Weerawansa, who was arrested on charges of misusing state vehicles, has been further remanded until February 20 after being produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.



The National Freedom Front (NFF) leader was arrested by the Police Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) on January 10 after he arrived to give a statement pertaining to allegations of misusing state vehicles.