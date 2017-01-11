Weerawansa remanded till 24th January

Share ! tweet







Former minister Wimal Weerawansa, who was arrested on charges of misusing state vehicles, has been remanded till January 24 after being produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Former Deputy General Manager (Human Resources and Administration) of the State Engineering Corporation, Samantha Lokuhennadige, was also remanded till until the same date by Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

The court informed the defendants that their bail applications will be taken up for consideration on that date. The National Freedom Front (NFF) leader was arrested by the Police Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) this morning after he arrived to give a statement pertaining to allegations of misusing state vehicles.