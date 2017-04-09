Weerawansa debarred from going abroad

Share ! tweet







National Freedom Front (NFF) leader, Wimal Weerawansa who was released on bail on Friday after almost three months in remand custody, has been debarred from travelling overseas.

The passport of the opposition parliamentarian was impounded on an order of Fort Magistrate and Additional District Judge, Lanka Jayaratne.

Weerawansa was granted Rs. 50,000 cash bail with two sureties of Rs. 500,000 each. One of the sureties should be a family relative of the MP.

He was remanded in connection with the alleged misuse of government vehicles during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s regime.

On being released, he told journalists that his resolve was stronger now to fight against the injustices of the government.