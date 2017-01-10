Weerawansa arrested

Share ! tweet







Leader of the National Freedom Front (NFF) MP Wimal Weerawansa has been arrested by the Police Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID).

The UPFA Parliamentarian was arrested after he arrived at the FCID this morning to give a statement pertaining to allegations of misusing state vehicles.

Weerawansa has been accused of misusing several vehicles belonging to the presidential secretariat, during his tenure as the Minister of Engineering Services, Housing and Common Amenities under the previous government.

He was summoned by the FCID on several previous occasions to record statements regarding the aforementioned complaint.

Weerawansa is expected to be produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court later today (10).