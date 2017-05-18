Weather today

Pre monsoon conditions are prevailing over the country. Therefore showery condition in the South-western part is expected to enhance during next few days (Particularly from 20th). Fairly strong winds at times (up to 40-50kmph) can be expected over the island (Specially in the western slope of the central hills) and strong winds at times in the Northern and Southern sea areas (up to 60-70 kmph).

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces (Particularly in the morning or night).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in the Eastern and Uva provinces after 2.00p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

(Department of Meteorology)