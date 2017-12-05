Weather forecast

Issuing a weather advisory yesterday, the Meteorology Department said the low pressure area in the South-east Bay of Bengal, located 1,300 km away from Sri lanka, was likely to develop into a depression during the next 24 hours.

The Met Department predicted that the wind speed would increase over the country and surrounding sea areas (particularly Northern, Eastern and Southern sea areas) from today (05) and showers or thundershowers would occur at times in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces.

A Duty Meteorologist said that the system was likely to move west-northwestward towards North Tamil Nadu-South Andra Pradesh across the Central Bay of Bengal during the next 3-4 days and according to global forecasts, the system was likely to move closer to Sri Lanka today and tomorrow.

It is expected that the wind speed could increase up to 70-80 kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas around the country, 90-100 kmph over Bay of Bengal and 50-60 kmph over the country particularly in the Northern and Eastern Provinces.

The department, however, stressed that the wind speed might change according to the development of the system.