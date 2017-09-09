We will not receive WB, ADB aid post 2019 – PM

Speaking to the members of parliament yesterday (8), Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe stated that Sri Lanka will not receive concessionary aid from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB) after the year 2019.

The Premier made this statement while addressing the concerns of the House over the status of the Central Highway project.

The Prime Minister further stated that it is of vital importance for the nation to plan ahead, and devise methods of obtaining funds post 2019.