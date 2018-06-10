Home / POLITICS / We have taken steps to reduce the country’s debts – PM

The current government has taken measures to reduce the country’s debts, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe.

He also stated that the economy of the country has been brought to a progressive level.

The PM stated this addressing an event held for the opening the new bridge built by RDA in Eswatta, Dompe, yesterday (08).

He questioned former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s statement saying that he will deduct taxes by 20%.

He points out that the reason that the current government has to impose taxes is the loans the previous government has taken.

