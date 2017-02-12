Water works employees on strike

Share ! tweet







Some 1,000 employees of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) have launched a work to rule campaign from yesterday against what they claim as a demotion of their services. Members of the Engineering Diploma Holder’s Association (EDHA) and Technical Officers’ Association (TOA) have refused to work overtime, night shifts and maintenance shifts during the weekend.

“Employees will be on duty at the water treatment centres to ensure that the people are not inconvenienced by our trade union action,” EDHA President Upali Ratnayake said. He claimed that Matara, Weligama, Kelaniya, Karagoda and Puttalam were severely affected by the work to rule campaign.

Mr. Ratnayake requested the relevant authorities to take measures to resolve salary anomalies and grant the demands made by the two trade unions. “The situation will escalate if we are ignored. We are ready to conduct a strike if the matter is not resolved by next week,” he said.