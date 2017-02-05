Water tariff revision in the pipeline

Share ! tweet







The government yesterday said it will have to decide on a water tariff revision soon given the precarious financial situation of the Water Resources and Drainage Board. These sentiments were expressed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Town Planning and Water Management Minister Rauff Hakeem during the opening of a water supply project at Habaragoda in Homagama last evening. “There is migration towards urban areas and suburbs of Colombo are getting urbanizing fast.

The government is facing the task of providing infrastructure facilities such as water and electricity to these areas. The sky scrapers that are coming up in the city have increased the demand for water and power.

Accordingly water projects worth Rs 300 billion are in the pipeline. The Water Resources and Drainage Board is heavily in debt because of the increase in the number of water supply projects that is to come up. One half of the population in Sri Lanka are still without pipe-borne water. They need water and we need to generate funds to supply them with water.

If the Water Resources and Drainage Board cannot generate funds it will have to be suspended. We have to make a choice whether we are going to generate funds or whether we are going y to close it down,” the Prime Minister said.