Water levels in hydro reservoirs low due to insufficient rain

Despite the torrential rains which caused death and destruction following floods and landslides in many parts of the country, the catchment areas have still not received sufficient showers to push up the water levels in the six key hydro-power reservoirs, officials said.

Water levels in these reservoirs have gone up by a mere 15 per cent due to insufficient rain in the catchment areas, they said.

As of Friday, water levels in the six hydro-power reservoirs at Castlereagh, Mousakelle, Samanalawewa, Victoria, Randenigala and Kotmale had increased to 42.4 per cent from the 27.3 per cent prior to the onset of the heavy downpour in many other parts of the country, the officials said.

According to reports, Laxapana, Canyon, Norton, Kukuleganga and Upper Kotmale reservoirs had received some rains, but they do not have the capacity to store water because they are run-of-river type hydroelectric generation plants.

Around 25 to 30 per cent of the demand amounting to some 38 Gigawatts was generated by hydro power plants, while five per cent from wind power and the balance from thermal power plants.

The demand for power has dropped now due to the rainy season. The average demand now stands at 40 Gigawatt hours per day, in comparison to 43 during the hot weather experienced earlier, reports said.

The water levels at the six main reservoirs were as follows: Castlereagh 61.0%, Mausakelle 55.9%, Samanalawewa 35.7%, Victoria 31.9%, Randenigala 26.1% and Kotmale 59.2%.