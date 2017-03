Share ! tweet







The work-to-rule campaign launched by the Technical Officers’ Union (TOU) and Engineering Diplomates Association (EDA) of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) would continue as the ministry had failed to provide a solution, Vice Chairman of the TOU Anura Perera said yesterday.

Perera said the members of two major trade unions had commenced their trade union action after withdrawing from overtime work and maintenance since Feb. 09.