Waste recycling program in wildlife zones to protect wild elephants

The government of says improper waste disposal have impacted badly on environment as well as animals, especially elephants and therefore will take measures to implement a waste recycling program in areas where wild elephants are roaming to protect them.

According to the government, about 54 waste disposing dumps are located in wild life zones and about 300 wild elephants are loitering around these dumps.

“Eating this waste has become a threat to their health,” the government said in a statement.

As a solution to this problem, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal jointly put forward by the Minister of Sustainable Development and Wildlife Gamini Jayawickrama Perera and Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faizer Mustafa to implement a waste recycling program giving priority to such wildlife zones.

The government said local authorities would be banned from dumping solid waste in the open, and would be required to establish recycling plants and use hygienic methods of waste disposal.

The cabinet also approved erecting electric fences to prevent wild elephants from reaching the waste dumps.