Wasantha Obeysekara passes way

Award winning Sri Lankan film director Wasantha Obeysekara has passed away at the age of 78. He passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo today (8) after battling a long-term illness.

The veteran film maker and screen writer is known for his cinematic masterpieces such as Palangetiyo (1979), Dadayama (1984) and Death at the Doorstep (1998). A recipient of the Kala Keerthi national honour, Obeysekera entered the film industry with Sath Samudura in 1967 which he co-wrote and worked on as assistant director. In 1971 he was awarded a certificate in Cinematography by the Comité de libération du cinéma français.