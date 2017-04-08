Breaking News
Wasantha Obeysekara passes way

Wasantha Obeysekara passes way

Award winning Sri Lankan film director Wasantha Obeysekara has passed away at the age of 78. He passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo today (8) after battling a long-term illness.

The veteran film maker and screen writer is known for his cinematic masterpieces such as Palangetiyo (1979), Dadayama (1984) and Death at the Doorstep (1998). A recipient of the Kala Keerthi national honour, Obeysekera entered the film industry with Sath Samudura in 1967 which he co-wrote and worked on as assistant director. In 1971 he was awarded a certificate in Cinematography by the Comité de libération du cinéma français.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*