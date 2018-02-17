Warrant issued to arrest former SL ambassador to US

The Colombo Fort Magistrate today reissued a warrant to arrest former Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States Jaliya Wickramasuriya for failing to appear before Court.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne issued this order as the suspect failed to appear before the court when the case was taken up for hearing yesterday.

The magistrate ordered issuing notices to the four guarantors including his wife, who signed sureties to grant bail for Wickramasuriya.

The former Ambassador, who was in remand custody after his arrest by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) of the Police on November 18, 2016, was granted permission in July this year to travel to U.S. for eight weeks for medical treatment.

Wickramasuriya was arrested for allegedly misusing state resources during the tenure of the previous United People’s Freedom Alliance led Mr. Wickramasuriya government.

Wickramasuriya, a relative of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been accused of allegedly accepting a US$ 332,000 commission while serving as the Sri Lankan Ambassador in Washington.