Warrant issued on Uduwe thera

Colombo Additional Magistrate Dulani Amerasinghe yesterday issued a warrant on Venerable Uduwe Dhammaloka thera for not being present in court, when the case against him was taken up yesterday.

The thera is being prosecuted on a charge of noise pollution, caused by broadcasting pirith, through loudspeaker regularly at his temple Allan Mathiniyaramaya in Narahenpita.

The thera was by the aforesaid warrant ordered to be present in court on April 5.

The complainants are Milinda Moragoda, the Centre for Environmental Justice and four other residents in the vicinity of the temple.